Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
11 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
• Downtown Pullman Association to present Project Downtown Pullman updates.
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL MEETING
5:30 p.m., community board room, Pullman High School
Wednesday
PULLMAN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RELIEF AND PENSION BOARD
4 p.m., City Hall
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
7:30 a.m., City Hall
• Canceled
PORT OF WHITMAN COUNTY SPECIAL COMMISSION MEETING
12 p.m., SEL Event Center
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7:30 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD
3 p.m., check location
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
