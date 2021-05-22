Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Disaster Services budget presentation
9:30 a.m. — Treasurer budget presentation
11 a.m. — Prosecuting Attorney budget presentation
11:30 a.m. — Coroner budget presentation
1 p.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting
1:30 p.m. — Planning and Building budget presentation
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Meeting can be viewed via zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Airport grant — Terminal design and apron construction
Fiscal year 2022 proposed stormwater user fee
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Request authorization for beer garden for Rendezvous in the Park
Ordinance amending Title 4, Chapter 6 of Moscow City Code regarding amendments to the sign code
2021 temporary public art collection update
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., District Office board room
Public hearing regarding District’s Washington LEA Academic and Student Well-being Recovery Plan
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St.
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Presentation on transit staffing and facility needs
Water use efficiency presentation
Economic development marketing request for proposal
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — County Extension budget presentation
9:30 a.m. — Canvass the votes for the May 18 elections
10 a.m. — Information Technology Services budget presentation
10:30 a.m. — Assessor/Department of Motor Vehicles budget presentation
11 a.m. — Probation Services budget presentation
11:30 a.m. — Museum budget presentation
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Conference call
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Canceled