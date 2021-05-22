Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Disaster Services budget presentation

9:30 a.m. — Treasurer budget presentation

11 a.m. — Prosecuting Attorney budget presentation

11:30 a.m. — Coroner budget presentation

1 p.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting

1:30 p.m. — Planning and Building budget presentation

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Meeting can be viewed via zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Airport grant — Terminal design and apron construction

Fiscal year 2022 proposed stormwater user fee

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Request authorization for beer garden for Rendezvous in the Park

Ordinance amending Title 4, Chapter 6 of Moscow City Code regarding amendments to the sign code

2021 temporary public art collection update

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., District Office board room

Public hearing regarding District’s Washington LEA Academic and Student Well-being Recovery Plan

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St.

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Presentation on transit staffing and facility needs

Water use efficiency presentation

Economic development marketing request for proposal

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — County Extension budget presentation

9:30 a.m. — Canvass the votes for the May 18 elections

10 a.m. — Information Technology Services budget presentation

10:30 a.m. — Assessor/Department of Motor Vehicles budget presentation

11 a.m. — Probation Services budget presentation

11:30 a.m. — Museum budget presentation

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Conference call

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Pullman Public Schools YouTube channel

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

Meeting canceled

Thursday

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Canceled

