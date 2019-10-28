Today
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
11 a.m. — Meeting with Doug and Melanie Wasankari regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
11:30 a.m. — Meeting with William and/or Michelle Reynolds regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Convene
9:05 a.m. — Workshop
9:30 a.m. — 2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget
12 p.m. — Recess
1:30 p.m. — Reconvene
- 2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
- Professional service prequalification process resolution
- Idaho Department of Environmental Quality domestic water system loan offer — phase two
- Idaho Department of Commerce Opportunity Fund agreements
- Report on Moscow Recycling Center update and program
- Report on regional housing study workshop update
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
- Canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
- Discussion of zoning along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow
- Potential future land use ordinance modifications — changes from Sterling
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
- Presentation — Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse
- Presentation — Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Scott Adams
- Resolution authorizing professional services agreement between the city and Palouse Design Associates PLLC for improvements to City Playfield
- Resolution authorizing engineering services agreement between the city and J-U-B Engineers Inc. for WSU wastewater flow and loading study
- Resolution authorizing the sale of city property to WSU
- Motion to approve and formally recognize Economic Development Department with in city budget framework by adopting detailed budget
- Motion to accept sole bid for portable stage/band shell from Century Industries LLC
- Discussion — Green Transportation Capital Grant
- Discussion — Maintenance/nuisance issues
- Discussion — Snow/ice control: sidewalks and private property
- Convene executive session regarding collective bargaining
- Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Quarterly jail inspection
10 a.m. — Meeting with Clyde Farms LLC regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
10:30 a.m. — Meeting with Keith and/or Heidi Kopf regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
11:30 a.m. — Meeting with KJH Engineering regarding facilities management
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Room T101, Food Science and Human Nutrition building