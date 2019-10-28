Today

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

11 a.m. — Meeting with Doug and Melanie Wasankari regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

11:30 a.m. — Meeting with William and/or Michelle Reynolds regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Convene

9:05 a.m. — Workshop

9:30 a.m. — 2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget

12 p.m. — Recess

1:30 p.m. — Reconvene

  • 2019-20 Capital Improvement Plan, 2020 Budget

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

  • Professional service prequalification process resolution
  • Idaho Department of Environmental Quality domestic water system loan offer — phase two
  • Idaho Department of Commerce Opportunity Fund agreements
  • Report on Moscow Recycling Center update and program
  • Report on regional housing study workshop update

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

  • Canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

  • Discussion of zoning along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow
  • Potential future land use ordinance modifications — changes from Sterling

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

  • Presentation — Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse
  • Presentation — Pullman Regional Hospital CEO Scott Adams
  • Resolution authorizing professional services agreement between the city and Palouse Design Associates PLLC for improvements to City Playfield
  • Resolution authorizing engineering services agreement between the city and J-U-B Engineers Inc. for WSU wastewater flow and loading study
  • Resolution authorizing the sale of city property to WSU
  • Motion to approve and formally recognize Economic Development Department with in city budget framework by adopting detailed budget
  • Motion to accept sole bid for portable stage/band shell from Century Industries LLC
  • Discussion — Green Transportation Capital Grant
  • Discussion — Maintenance/nuisance issues
  • Discussion — Snow/ice control: sidewalks and private property
  • Convene executive session regarding collective bargaining
  • Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Quarterly jail inspection

10 a.m. — Meeting with Clyde Farms LLC regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

10:30 a.m. — Meeting with Keith and/or Heidi Kopf regarding water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

11:30 a.m. — Meeting with KJH Engineering regarding facilities management

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Room T101, Food Science and Human Nutrition building

Tags

Recommended for you