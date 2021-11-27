Monday

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Whitman County Public Service Auditorium, Colfax

PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., Palouse Prairie Charter School building

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom: uidaho.zoom.us/j/87468204718#success

Vandal Gateway program report

Possible action on performance evaluation of staff members

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Community announcements from Mayor Glenn Johnson

Financial and staffing update

Approval of consent agenda

Consider resolution amending fee schedule for Parks and Recreation

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal financing

Consider authorizing fire department staff to pursue an assistance grant

Consider adopting the city’s 2022 legislative priorities

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Discussion of ARPA requests

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman

PULLMAN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RELIEF AND PENSION BOARD

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider approving report of accident

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., Zoom: pullmanregional.zoom.us/j/3140791203

Discussion and possible action on patient experience

Possible action on retired assets resolution

Discussion and possible action on medical staff bylaws

Discussion and possible action on hospitalist agreement

PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

7:30 a.m., City Hall

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Meeting canceled

WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD

3 p.m., Colfax

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA

Meeting canceled

