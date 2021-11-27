Monday
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Whitman County Public Service Auditorium, Colfax
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Palouse Prairie Charter School building
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom: uidaho.zoom.us/j/87468204718#success
Vandal Gateway program report
Possible action on performance evaluation of staff members
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Community announcements from Mayor Glenn Johnson
Financial and staffing update
Approval of consent agenda
Consider resolution amending fee schedule for Parks and Recreation
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal financing
Consider authorizing fire department staff to pursue an assistance grant
Consider adopting the city’s 2022 legislative priorities
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9:30 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Discussion of ARPA requests
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman
PULLMAN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RELIEF AND PENSION BOARD
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider approving report of accident
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Zoom: pullmanregional.zoom.us/j/3140791203
Discussion and possible action on patient experience
Possible action on retired assets resolution
Discussion and possible action on medical staff bylaws
Discussion and possible action on hospitalist agreement
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
7:30 a.m., City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Meeting canceled
WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD
3 p.m., Colfax
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION AGENDA
Meeting canceled