Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow; attend meetings in person or virtually. Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
11 a.m. — Consent calendar action items
1 p.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Workshop on six-year transportation improvement plan
Hearing on six-year transportation plan
Resolution for Port of Wilma county road project
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider confirmation of appointment of Bill Belknap as city supervisor as of Jan. 7
Consider amendment to city code to address management reorganization
Consider declaring certain past-due utility bills uncollectable and reinstate collection policies
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Elementary school library
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., fire hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., fire station; meeting also available via Zoom. See city website for details.
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow; attend meetings in person or virtually. Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
8:30 a.m. — Budget workshop
10 a.m. — Executive session involving personnel
10:45 a.m. — Facilities bi-monthly meeting
11:15 a.m. — Solid Waste Department monthly meeting
1:15 p.m. — Executive session involving a request for indigent funds
1:45 p.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., virtual meeting
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow and via Zoom
WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., virtual meeting
Discuss update of comprehensive plan
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center