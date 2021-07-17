Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow; attend meetings in person or virtually. Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

11 a.m. — Consent calendar action items

1 p.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

Workshop on six-year transportation improvement plan

Hearing on six-year transportation plan

Resolution for Port of Wilma county road project

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider confirmation of appointment of Bill Belknap as city supervisor as of Jan. 7

Consider amendment to city code to address management reorganization

Consider declaring certain past-due utility bills uncollectable and reinstate collection policies

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Elementary school library

Tuesday

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., fire hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., fire station; meeting also available via Zoom. See city website for details.

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow; attend meetings in person or virtually. Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

8:30 a.m. — Budget workshop

10 a.m. — Executive session involving personnel

10:45 a.m. — Facilities bi-monthly meeting

11:15 a.m. — Solid Waste Department monthly meeting

1:15 p.m. — Executive session involving a request for indigent funds

1:45 p.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., virtual meeting

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow and via Zoom

WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., virtual meeting

Discuss update of comprehensive plan

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Thursday

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

