Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Meeting canceled
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY ADVISORY BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD
5 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
