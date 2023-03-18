Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
HEARING EXAMINER REGULAR MEETING
10 a.m., virtual meeting
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
11 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., Kendrick Fire Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Genesee Fire Station
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Canceled
Wednesday
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Pullman High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
Canceled
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
