Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Meeting canceled
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., virtual meeting
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Block Party alcohol request
North Jackson Street parking lot paving bid
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
5 p.m., conference rooms C & D, PRH
Recommendation for funding master facilities plan
Ballot issue for November election
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650. N Cleveland St. Usually 4th Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Meeting canceled
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
2022-23 budget public hearing
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Edington Subdivision plat
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
Public hearing on Mader Ranch Subdivision
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., Haddock Building
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
