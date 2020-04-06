Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Meeting to be held via conference call

9:30 a.m. — Consent calendar action items

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

11 a.m. — Disaster Services regular meeting

11:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting

1:15 p.m. — Quarterly meeting with Aaron Freudenthal, Public Defense Commission

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

Whitman County Commissioners meetings have been closed to in-person attendance. Remote participation is available at https://zoom.us/j/250921172

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess

10:15 a.m. — Reconvene

10:30 a.m. — Legal printing bid opening/award

10:45 a.m. — CDBG-PS Grant hearing/resolution

COVID-19-related decisions

11 a.m. — Solid waste loader bid opening

Noon-2 p.m. — Recess

2 p.m. — COVID-19 updates

2:30 p.m. — COVID-19 discussion

3 p.m. — Recess until Tuesday, April 7

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Community Center

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Streamed live on YouTube

Well 10 development — Phase II bid results and contract award

Public works mutual aid agreement with Pullman

Fair housing resolution update

Utility fee relief report

COVID-19 response report

Incident action plan report

Adjourn to executive session.

Tuesday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

Whitman County Commissioners meetings have been closed to in-person attendance. Remote participation is available at https://zoom.us/j/250921172

9 a.m. — Reconvene

COVID-19 updates

9:30 — COVID-19 webinar

10 a.m. — COVID-19-related decisions

10:30 a.m. — Recess

2 p.m. — COVID-19 updates

2:30 p.m. — COVID-19-related decisions

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom only

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:45 a.m. — Executive session

Request for indigent funds

9:30 a.m. — Extension monthly meeting

Meeting to be held via conference call

10:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

Meeting to be held via conference call

11 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.

Canceled

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

6:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Canceled

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

The public may attend the virtual event live on YouTube at https://facsen.wsu.edu/schulz-april-9-2020/

3:30 p.m. — President Kirk Schulz will address the WSU Faculty Senate

