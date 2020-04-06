Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Meeting to be held via conference call
9:30 a.m. — Consent calendar action items
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
11 a.m. — Disaster Services regular meeting
11:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting
1:15 p.m. — Quarterly meeting with Aaron Freudenthal, Public Defense Commission
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
Whitman County Commissioners meetings have been closed to in-person attendance. Remote participation is available at https://zoom.us/j/250921172
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene
10:30 a.m. — Legal printing bid opening/award
10:45 a.m. — CDBG-PS Grant hearing/resolution
COVID-19-related decisions
11 a.m. — Solid waste loader bid opening
Noon-2 p.m. — Recess
2 p.m. — COVID-19 updates
2:30 p.m. — COVID-19 discussion
3 p.m. — Recess until Tuesday, April 7
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Community Center
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Streamed live on YouTube
Well 10 development — Phase II bid results and contract award
Public works mutual aid agreement with Pullman
Fair housing resolution update
Utility fee relief report
COVID-19 response report
Incident action plan report
Adjourn to executive session.
Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
Whitman County Commissioners meetings have been closed to in-person attendance. Remote participation is available at https://zoom.us/j/250921172
9 a.m. — Reconvene
COVID-19 updates
9:30 — COVID-19 webinar
10 a.m. — COVID-19-related decisions
10:30 a.m. — Recess
2 p.m. — COVID-19 updates
2:30 p.m. — COVID-19-related decisions
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom only
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:45 a.m. — Executive session
Request for indigent funds
9:30 a.m. — Extension monthly meeting
Meeting to be held via conference call
10:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
Meeting to be held via conference call
11 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.
Canceled
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Canceled
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
The public may attend the virtual event live on YouTube at https://facsen.wsu.edu/schulz-april-9-2020/
3:30 p.m. — President Kirk Schulz will address the WSU Faculty Senate