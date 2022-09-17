Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
PULLMAN HEARING EXAMINER
10 a.m., Virtual meeting
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5 p.m., room 2B, Latah County Courthouse, Moscow
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Budget public hearing
Proposed day care code amendments
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Troy High School Library
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
PBAC water alternative supply recommendation
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., room 2B, Latah County Courthouse
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
