Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Request to accept bid for bulletproof glass project in District Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Budget amendment three meeting.
HEARING EXAMINER REGULAR MEETING
10 a.m., virtual
Hearing to allow a single-family home turn into a bed-and-breakfast establishment for short-term rental.
Hearing to allow construction of an outdoor seating area at St. Thomas More Catholic Student Center.
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Latah Recovery Center report.
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., at one of the local libraries; in Moscow November through March
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Presentation of the Pullman Regional Hospital bond.
Presentation of the mayor’s proposed 2022-23 budget.
Discussion of Project Downtown Pullman phase two.
SPECIAL METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT MEETING
7 p.m., Council Chambers, Pullman City Hall
Wednesday
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING
8:30 a.m., Palus Room, Pullman City Hall
Consideration and approval of assistant fire chief recruitment process.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Ice Rink tour.
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., location alternates between the University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room, and the Pullman City Hall, East End Conference Room.
LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD MEETING
5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Pullman City Hall