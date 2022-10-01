Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
PALOUSE PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., school building, Palouse Prairie Charter School
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Decision to adopt Climate Action Plan
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman
Cancelled
PULLMAN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RELIEF AND PENSION BOARD
4 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
7:30 a.m., City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
WHITMAN COUNTY PARKS BOARD
3 p.m., check location
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom
Faculty Senate Officers to meet with university leadership Oct. 11.
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center
