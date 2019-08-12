Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
11 a.m. — Elections polling places discussion
11:30 a.m. — Meeting with Carol Thompson regarding water rights application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.
1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills
1:30 p.m. — Juvenile probation bi-monthly meeting
1:45 p.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Beer/wine garden for Vandal Town Block Party
Sixth Street bridge repair and grant funding request
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Library
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Room 016, 330 W. Ash St.
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Tuesday
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
Rescheduled to Aug. 21
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
A public meeting to take input on the possibility of establishing a temporary moratorium on new construction in the Central Business District as defined in the BDS study.
Resolution authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement between the City of Pullman and Barney and Worth Inc. for the development of a community department plan and maintenance and operation plan.
Resolution accepting the bid of Quality Contractors LLC. for the city hall and parks and recreation relocations and authorizing the execution and delivery of the contract for said project.
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
10 a.m. — Museum bi-monthly meeting
10:15 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting
10:45 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review
11 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items
Request by Palouse Bicycle Collective for use of the parking lot at the Latah County Annex
Request to appoint Logan Brooks to the Latah County Planning Commission
Review and approve claims.
1:15 p.m. — Contract update discussion with public defenders
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
2019-20 budget
2019-20 assessment plan
2019-20 grants
Declaration of surplus property (school buses)
Disposal of surplus equipment or materials
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider appointing Renee Tack to the position of treasurer.
After considering public testimony, consider adopting the fiscal year 2020 budget and the corresponding budget resolution.
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., Pullman City Hall