Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

11 a.m. — Elections polling places discussion

11:30 a.m. — Meeting with Carol Thompson regarding water rights application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.

1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills

1:30 p.m. — Juvenile probation bi-monthly meeting

1:45 p.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Beer/wine garden for Vandal Town Block Party

Sixth Street bridge repair and grant funding request

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., High School Library

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Room 016, 330 W. Ash St.

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Tuesday

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

Rescheduled to Aug. 21

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

A public meeting to take input on the possibility of establishing a temporary moratorium on new construction in the Central Business District as defined in the BDS study.

Resolution authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement between the City of Pullman and Barney and Worth Inc. for the development of a community department plan and maintenance and operation plan.

Resolution accepting the bid of Quality Contractors LLC. for the city hall and parks and recreation relocations and authorizing the execution and delivery of the contract for said project.

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

10 a.m. — Museum bi-monthly meeting

10:15 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting

10:45 a.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review

11 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items

Request by Palouse Bicycle Collective for use of the parking lot at the Latah County Annex

Request to appoint Logan Brooks to the Latah County Planning Commission

Review and approve claims.

1:15 p.m. — Contract update discussion with public defenders

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD

Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

2019-20 budget

2019-20 assessment plan

2019-20 grants

Declaration of surplus property (school buses)

Disposal of surplus equipment or materials

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider appointing Renee Tack to the position of treasurer.

After considering public testimony, consider adopting the fiscal year 2020 budget and the corresponding budget resolution.

PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE

2 p.m., Pullman City Hall

Tags

Recommended for you