Tuesday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9:30 a.m., meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

COVID-19 updates

PULLMAN LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

Meeting canceled

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., check the city’s Facebook page for more information

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Moscow Farmers Market Commission report

Public hearing on Gateway on Sixth Addition rezone, preliminary plat and planned unit development

Public hearing on Idaho Community Development Block Grant application for proposed projects at Indian Hills and Mountain View parks

Public hearing on open budget for fiscal year 2020

Resolution extending a public health emergency order, which allows temporary child care/tutoring facilities to operate under the definition of a daycare but with certain reduced requirements, until Jan. 1

Solid waste franchise agreement amendment

Update on governor’s Public Safety Grant Initiative and revision and acceptance of updated L-2 and Appropriation Ordinance

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

10 a.m., City Hall

Personnel policy

Broadband grant application approval

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., Zoom meeting

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

Canceled

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Wednesday

PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

7:30 a.m., meeting held via RingCentral

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

Meeting canceled

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

Meeting canceled

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1484397218

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed on the Pullman Schools YouTube channel

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of Latah County Courthouse access restrictions, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Parks and Recreation Regular Meeting

2020 camping season review

2020 Virgil Phillips Farm Park open house

9:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds regular meeting

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session

11 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting

1:15 p.m. — Executive session

Personnel

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., To access the remote open meeting, dial (701) 802-5321. Access code is 7923232.

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Public hearing on proposed amendment of the city’s telecommunications code to establish standards for small wireless facilities

Public art lighting discussion

Review of draft sign code status

Thursday

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

