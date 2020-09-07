Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9:30 a.m., meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
COVID-19 updates
PULLMAN LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., check the city’s Facebook page for more information
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Moscow Farmers Market Commission report
Public hearing on Gateway on Sixth Addition rezone, preliminary plat and planned unit development
Public hearing on Idaho Community Development Block Grant application for proposed projects at Indian Hills and Mountain View parks
Public hearing on open budget for fiscal year 2020
Resolution extending a public health emergency order, which allows temporary child care/tutoring facilities to operate under the definition of a daycare but with certain reduced requirements, until Jan. 1
Solid waste franchise agreement amendment
Update on governor’s Public Safety Grant Initiative and revision and acceptance of updated L-2 and Appropriation Ordinance
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
10 a.m., City Hall
Personnel policy
Broadband grant application approval
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., Zoom meeting
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
Canceled
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Wednesday
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
7:30 a.m., meeting held via RingCentral
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
Meeting canceled
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
Meeting canceled
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed at https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1484397218
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., meeting can be viewed on the Pullman Schools YouTube channel
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of Latah County Courthouse access restrictions, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Parks and Recreation Regular Meeting
2020 camping season review
2020 Virgil Phillips Farm Park open house
9:15 a.m. — Fairgrounds regular meeting
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session
11 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting
1:15 p.m. — Executive session
Personnel
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., To access the remote open meeting, dial (701) 802-5321. Access code is 7923232.
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Public hearing on proposed amendment of the city’s telecommunications code to establish standards for small wireless facilities
Public art lighting discussion
Review of draft sign code status
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall