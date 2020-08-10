LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
9:15 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel executive session
11 a.m. — Information Technology Services Department monthly meeting
11:15 a.m. — Budget workshop
1:15 p.m. — Review and approve monthly bills
1:30 p.m. — Probation Services Department monthly meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Convene
9:05 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Executive session, negotiations
11 a.m. — Adjourn
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m. — council chambers, City Hall; CARES ACT Idaho Commission on the Arts grant application; Moscow Police Department body-worn camera proposal
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Canceled
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m. — council chambers, City Hall; public hearing for a conditional use permit application to allow residential apartments on the ground floor of the Idaho Inn at 645 W. Pullman Road in the Motor Business Zoning District.
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m. — City Hall; Movement for Black Lives summit discussion; police department update
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m. — City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. — Troy Elementary School Library; approve fall reopening plan; approve fall sports COVID-19 return to participate protocols
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m. — Town Hall
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m. — Genesee School, Room 016
Tuesday
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.; discuss BLM public art
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m. — council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m. — Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/84832928947
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m. — Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m. — City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m. — City Hall; motion to approve an agreement with Whitman County District Court for misdemeanor prosecution, indigent defense, adjudication, and incarceration costs; motion to approve CARE$ Act Expenditure Recommendation; resolution approving the Kamiak Cottages planned residential development; resolution approving the preliminary plat of Kamiak Cottages planned residential development; esolution authorizing the execution of a ground lease between the City of Pullman and Corporate Pointe LLC
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel
10 a.m. — Cooperative Extension Department monthly meeting; meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
10:30 a.m. — Bid opening for the Latah County Courthouse window project
11 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
1:15 p.m. — Request for property tax cancellation by Idaho Institute of Christian Education
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD
Noon — Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m. — City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m. — Town Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m. — Community Room, High School; 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 Academic Calendars; 2020-2021 Budget; 2020-2021 Clubs and Fundraisers; 2020-2021 Assessment Plan; 2020-2021 Grants; Resolution 20-21:04 Declaration of Surplus Bus; Request for Market Value Appraisal; 2020-2021 PEA Collective Bargaining Agreement; 2020-2021 District Reopening Plan; Recommendation for Start of School; Resolution 20-21:03 District Reopening Plan
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m. — council chambers, City Hall; approval of reasoned statement of Relevant Criteria and Standards documents for the Gateway on Sixth Addition; final review of small cell wireless facilities draft ordinance
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m. — City Hall; Special Meeting; review and recommend action on the proposed 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program for Pullman; review and recommend action on the proposed 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Program for Pullman.
Thursday
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
Canceled