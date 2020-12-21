Monday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed via Zoom at zoom.us/j/250921172

Public hearing for the proposed marijuana code (11 a.m. and continued at 6 p.m.)

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Meeting can be heard by calling (316) 536-0673 PIN: 221 431 514#

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. district office

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Meeting canceled

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session

11 a.m. — Meeting with 5th District state Sen. David Nelson regarding upcoming legislative session

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

11:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel

Motion to approve employee timesheets for December payroll

1:15 p.m. — Consent calendar action items; approve/deny, sign and file action items; and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Palouse Ice Rink will request $1 million from the city’s Hamilton Funds for construction of new ice rink.

Tuesday

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

Wednesday

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

Meeting canceled

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Board will not meet

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

Canceled

Thursday

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Canceled

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

Canceled

Tags

Recommended for you