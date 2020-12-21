Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed via Zoom at zoom.us/j/250921172
Public hearing for the proposed marijuana code (11 a.m. and continued at 6 p.m.)
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Meeting can be heard by calling (316) 536-0673 PIN: 221 431 514#
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. district office
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Meeting canceled
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session
11 a.m. — Meeting with 5th District state Sen. David Nelson regarding upcoming legislative session
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
11:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel
Motion to approve employee timesheets for December payroll
1:15 p.m. — Consent calendar action items; approve/deny, sign and file action items; and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Palouse Ice Rink will request $1 million from the city’s Hamilton Funds for construction of new ice rink.
Tuesday
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Board will not meet
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
Canceled
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Canceled
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
Canceled