Monday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax

Workshop

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse

Regular meetings for building and grounds, ITS and adult misdemeanor probation

MOSCOW PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., City Hall

Police traffic enforcement mobilization grants

Safety improvements on A and Baker streets

MOSCOW ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., City Hall

Amend ordinance for mobile home and recreational vehicle parks

MOSCOW MAYOR’S YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., High School Media Center

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

7:30 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Regular meeting canceled

Tuesday

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION MEETING

4 p.m., Neill Public Library

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., Mayor’s Conference Room, City Hall

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Motion on whether to rezone land southwest of North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive from industrial to high density residential

Motion to authorize memorandum of understanding between Pullman, Washington State University, Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. Moscow Middle School

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

