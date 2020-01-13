Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax
Workshop
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse
Regular meetings for building and grounds, ITS and adult misdemeanor probation
MOSCOW PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., City Hall
Police traffic enforcement mobilization grants
Safety improvements on A and Baker streets
MOSCOW ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., City Hall
Amend ordinance for mobile home and recreational vehicle parks
MOSCOW MAYOR’S YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Room 102, Jennings Elementary
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Media Center
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING
7:30 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Regular meeting canceled
Tuesday
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION MEETING
4 p.m., Neill Public Library
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., Mayor’s Conference Room, City Hall
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Motion on whether to rezone land southwest of North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive from industrial to high density residential
Motion to authorize memorandum of understanding between Pullman, Washington State University, Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. Moscow Middle School
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library