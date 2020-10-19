Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/250921172
COVID-19 update
2021 budget (10:30 a.m.)
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Check city’s Facebook page to join meeting
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session
1:15 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Juvenile Probation
1:30 p.m. — Grant writer regular meeting with Christina Mangiapani
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Parks and Recreation Commission report
Public hearing regarding an ordinance amending telecommunications city code to establish standards for small wireless facilities
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and COVID-19 updates
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
6:30 p.m., City Hall
Discuss options available to apply for funding grants for street and/or sidewalk maintenance.
Tuesday
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel
Ordinance approving final plan for Kamiak Cottages
Ordinance approving plats for Paradise Hills subdivisions
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge and Zoom
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room at City Hall and Zoom
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review
10:30 a.m. — Museum bi-monthly meeting
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
11 a.m. — Walking tour of Latah County Fairgrounds
1 p.m. — Planning and Building regular meeting
Building code updates review and discussion
Addressing code updates review and discussion
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., teleconference/web conference
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center