Monday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/250921172

COVID-19 update

2021 budget (10:30 a.m.)

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Check city’s Facebook page to join meeting

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session

1:15 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting — Juvenile Probation

1:30 p.m. — Grant writer regular meeting with Christina Mangiapani

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Parks and Recreation Commission report

Public hearing regarding an ordinance amending telecommunications city code to establish standards for small wireless facilities

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and COVID-19 updates

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

6:30 p.m., City Hall

Discuss options available to apply for funding grants for street and/or sidewalk maintenance.

Tuesday

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel

Ordinance approving final plan for Kamiak Cottages

Ordinance approving plats for Paradise Hills subdivisions

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge and Zoom

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., mayor’s conference room at City Hall and Zoom

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9:30 a.m. — Quarterly jail review

10:30 a.m. — Museum bi-monthly meeting

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

11 a.m. — Walking tour of Latah County Fairgrounds

1 p.m. — Planning and Building regular meeting

Building code updates review and discussion

Addressing code updates review and discussion

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., teleconference/web conference

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

Thursday

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

