Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
11 a.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items
11:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting
1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Ludmilla Saskova regarding assessed value and property taxes
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax
Workshop
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider recommending approval of the proposed hazard mitigation action list.
Consider recommending approval of the Transportation Alternatives Program grant application for the South Main Street pedestrian underpass project.
Consider recommending approval of the subrecipient agreement for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance Paradise Creek Flood Hazard Mitigation Study Project.
Moscow Arts Commission strategic planning report
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Jennings Elementary School
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Public hearing on building code at 6:45 p.m.
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Public hearing on conditional use permit to expand Lincoln Middle School
Tuesday
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Regular meeting canceled
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:15 a.m. — Executive session at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
11 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Bruce Pitman of Family Promise of the Palouse to discuss homelessness in Latah County.
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
PULLMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT
6:30 p.m., Pullman High School
Informational presentation on PSD bond and levy