Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

11 a.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items

11:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting

1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Ludmilla Saskova regarding assessed value and property taxes

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax

Workshop

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider recommending approval of the proposed hazard mitigation action list.

Consider recommending approval of the Transportation Alternatives Program grant application for the South Main Street pedestrian underpass project.

Consider recommending approval of the subrecipient agreement for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Advanced Assistance Paradise Creek Flood Hazard Mitigation Study Project.

Moscow Arts Commission strategic planning report

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Jennings Elementary School

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Public hearing on building code at 6:45 p.m.

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Public hearing on conditional use permit to expand Lincoln Middle School

Tuesday

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Regular meeting canceled

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9:15 a.m. — Executive session at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205

11 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Bruce Pitman of Family Promise of the Palouse to discuss homelessness in Latah County.

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Airport Training Room

PULLMAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

6:30 p.m., Pullman High School

Informational presentation on PSD bond and levy

