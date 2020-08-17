Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting; Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams; Draft county COVID-19 guidelines review and discussion; Emergency Operations Center update by Mike Neelon
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel; Executive session
11:30 a.m. — Executive session; Personnel
1:15 p.m. — Request for property tax cancellation by Genesee Valley Lutheran Church
1:45 p.m. — Request for property tax cancellation by Idaho Institute of Christian Education
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop; Canvas board
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene; Resolution regarding Budget Amendment No. 2; Resolution regarding Equal Employment Opportunity policy; WC Parks Forestry Management Plans for Kamiak, Wawawai and Klemgard; CARES Sub-Recipient Agreement with SEWEDA; CARES Sub-Recipient Agreement with Community Action Center; CARES Sub-Recipient Agreement with Palouse River Counseling; Notice of CDBG-CV1 grant hearing
10:40 a.m. — Contracts regarding Glorfield Quarry
11 a.m. Executive session
12 p.m. — WSAC coronavirus relief funding Zoom meeting
2 a.m. — Convene Board of Health
2:30 a.m. — BoCC executive session; Decision regarding real estate acquisition
3 p.m. — Workshop; Capital improvement project ranking and decision
4 p.m. — COVID-19 updates and decisions
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m. — District Office board room and Google Meet; Discuss back to school plan; Approval of back to school plan; 2020-21 school calendar
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m. — council chambers, City Hall; Moscow Police Department body-worn camera proposal; Draft revision and acceptance of the updated L-2 property tax certification and appropriation ordinance
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m. — City Hall; Canceled
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m. — online
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m. — mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m. — City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m. — City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
Canceled
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m. — City Hall; PPD and Fire Dept. fireworks enforcement report; 2019 Fire Dept. annual report; Resolution designating Axon Enterprise Inc. as a sole source provider for body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and conducted electrical weapons; Resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement between the City of Pullman and Axon Enterprises Inc. for the purpose of securing products for PPD
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Executive session; Personnel
10 a.m. — Fairgrounds regular meeting; Executive session — personnel
11 a.m. — Meeting with The Murray Group and Employee Benefits Committee regarding Blue Cross coverage
1:15 p.m. — Probation Services monthly meeting, Juvenile Probation; Executive session, Personnel
MOSCOW BUILDING CODE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
6 p.m. — Paul Mann Building, 211 E. Second St.
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m. — Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. — Kendrick High School Library
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m — Virtual meeting at meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1493548014 or by telephone: 1 (623) 404-9000. Meeting ID: 149 354 8014; Review and recommend action on the proposed 2021-26 Capital Improvement Program for Pullman; Review and recommend action on the proposed 2021-26 Transportation Improvement Program for Pullman
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m. — Council chambers, City Hall; Public hearing on proposed fiscal 2021 budget
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m. — City Hall; Public hearing regarding the Wastewater Facility Plan; City Council will consider adopting an ordinance that would authorize the city to place on the November ballot a municipal revenue bond not to exceed $5,950,000; City Council to consider selecting a Community Development Block Grant grant administrator
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m. — Pullman City Hall/online