Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Board will not meet due to lack of quorum

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — 10:20 a.m. — Convene

10:20 a.m. - 10:54 a.m. — Recess

10:45 a.m. — Reconvene

Consent agenda

Emergency declaration COVID-19

Resolution — telecommuting policy

Fairs program capital project grant agreement

11 a.m. — Award 2020 liquid asphalt contract

Resolution — Temporary closure of Almota Road

Resolution — Temporary speed limit changes on Almota and Stevick roads

12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Recess

1:30 — Ballot proposition

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Convene Board of Health

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Heart of the Arts annual report on the 1912 Center

Consider accepting the city of Moscow audited comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2019.

Consider approving the purchase of playground equipment and rubber tile safety surfacing for $58,000 from Allplay Systems for Jim Lyle Rotary Park and an additional $3,000 for materials and supplies for parks staff to install the playground equipment and rubber tile safety surfacing with funding from the Hamilton Fund.

Preparedness planning report

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Tuesday

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

No meeting due to Spring Break

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

11 a.m. — Noxious Weeds bi-monthly meeting

No spray zones discussion

11:15 a.m. — Consent calendar action items

Approve/deny, sign and file action items

Board of County Commissioners weekly review

11:30 a.m. — Canvass the votes for the March 10 elections.

2 p.m. — Determination to approve the recommendation of approval by the Latah County Zoning Commission or hold a public hearing regarding the Tim Clyde rezone

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE

2 p.m., University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room

