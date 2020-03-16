Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Board will not meet due to lack of quorum
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — 10:20 a.m. — Convene
10:20 a.m. - 10:54 a.m. — Recess
10:45 a.m. — Reconvene
Consent agenda
Emergency declaration COVID-19
Resolution — telecommuting policy
Fairs program capital project grant agreement
11 a.m. — Award 2020 liquid asphalt contract
Resolution — Temporary closure of Almota Road
Resolution — Temporary speed limit changes on Almota and Stevick roads
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Recess
1:30 — Ballot proposition
2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Convene Board of Health
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Heart of the Arts annual report on the 1912 Center
Consider accepting the city of Moscow audited comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2019.
Consider approving the purchase of playground equipment and rubber tile safety surfacing for $58,000 from Allplay Systems for Jim Lyle Rotary Park and an additional $3,000 for materials and supplies for parks staff to install the playground equipment and rubber tile safety surfacing with funding from the Hamilton Fund.
Preparedness planning report
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
No meeting due to Spring Break
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
11 a.m. — Noxious Weeds bi-monthly meeting
No spray zones discussion
11:15 a.m. — Consent calendar action items
Approve/deny, sign and file action items
Board of County Commissioners weekly review
11:30 a.m. — Canvass the votes for the March 10 elections.
2 p.m. — Determination to approve the recommendation of approval by the Latah County Zoning Commission or hold a public hearing regarding the Tim Clyde rezone
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., University of Idaho Facilities Services Center, Jack’s Creek Meeting Room