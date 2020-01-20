TODAY
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 — Reconvene
Consent agenda
County dues revision
2020 public facilities allocations
Reappointment — Solid Waste Advisory Committee
Fountain Flying Service flyover agreement
11 a.m. — W.H.E.A.T. zone change notice and public meeting
Resolution — Johnson area roads project
Resolution — Pullman Airport road project
Resolution — Steptoe area roads project
11:30 — Tekoa Parks and Recreation District No. 6
12 p.m. — Recess
1:30 p.m. — Reconvene
Presentation — Value added agricultural concept
2 p.m. — Convene Board of Health
2:30 p.m. — Reconvene for executive session
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Cancelled
Tuesday
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider approving submission of the grant request for the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program fiscal year 2022 application for safety improvements to the intersection of A and Baker streets with an estimated total project cost not to exceed $800,000. The city is requesting $741,280 in LHSIP funding with a required 7.34 percent local match of $58,720.n Consider approving the replacement sewer conveyance vacuum truck in the fiscal year 2020 budget and direct staff to bring the adjustment forward in the open budget process. The cost of replacement, considering the trade of the old unit, is $379,659.
Public hearing: Ordinance amending Title 6, Chapters 2, 3 and 4 of Moscow City Code regarding mobile home and recreational vehicle parks
Public hearing: Proposed rezone at 904, 908 and 912 S. Washington St.
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., High School Library
Board of trustees annual meeting
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Cancelled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8:30 a.m. — Meeting with Evan Hart regarding property taxes and property assessment
9:45 a.m. — Noxious Weeds bi-monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
11 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting
11:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel
1:15 p.m. — Consent calendar action items; approve/deny, sign and file action items; and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
2 p.m. — Tax deed property hearing continuation for Patricia Ostman
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Conduct simultaneous public hearings to review and recommend action on a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Map designation from Low Density Residential to Commercial and revise the zoning classification from R2 Low Density Multi-Family Residential to C3 General Commercial for a parcel of land approximately 36,620 square feet in size located at 50 NW Terre View Drive (Quasi-Judicial Proceeding).
Conduct simultaneous public hearings to review and recommend action on a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Map designation from Commercial to High Density Residential and revise the zoning classification from C3 General Commercial to R4 High Density Multi-Family Residential for a parcel of land approximately 18.2 acres in size located southwest of the intersection of SE Clearwater Drive and SE Bypass Drive (Quasi-Judicial Proceeding).
Conduct a discussion regarding the city’s draft Complete Streets Policy.
Elect a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for the Commission.
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Food Science Health and Nutrition T101
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
Canceled
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center