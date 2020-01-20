TODAY

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess

10:15 — Reconvene

Consent agenda

County dues revision

2020 public facilities allocations

Reappointment — Solid Waste Advisory Committee

Fountain Flying Service flyover agreement

11 a.m. — W.H.E.A.T. zone change notice and public meeting

Resolution — Johnson area roads project

Resolution — Pullman Airport road project

Resolution — Steptoe area roads project

11:30 — Tekoa Parks and Recreation District No. 6

12 p.m. — Recess

1:30 p.m. — Reconvene

Presentation — Value added agricultural concept

2 p.m. — Convene Board of Health

2:30 p.m. — Reconvene for executive session

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Cancelled

Tuesday

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider approving submission of the grant request for the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program fiscal year 2022 application for safety improvements to the intersection of A and Baker streets with an estimated total project cost not to exceed $800,000. The city is requesting $741,280 in LHSIP funding with a required 7.34 percent local match of $58,720.n Consider approving the replacement sewer conveyance vacuum truck in the fiscal year 2020 budget and direct staff to bring the adjustment forward in the open budget process. The cost of replacement, considering the trade of the old unit, is $379,659.

Public hearing: Ordinance amending Title 6, Chapters 2, 3 and 4 of Moscow City Code regarding mobile home and recreational vehicle parks

Public hearing: Proposed rezone at 904, 908 and 912 S. Washington St.

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., High School Library

Board of trustees annual meeting

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Cancelled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8:30 a.m. — Meeting with Evan Hart regarding property taxes and property assessment

9:45 a.m. — Noxious Weeds bi-monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

11 a.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting

11:30 a.m. — Executive session — personnel

1:15 p.m. — Consent calendar action items; approve/deny, sign and file action items; and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

2 p.m. — Tax deed property hearing continuation for Patricia Ostman

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Conduct simultaneous public hearings to review and recommend action on a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Map designation from Low Density Residential to Commercial and revise the zoning classification from R2 Low Density Multi-Family Residential to C3 General Commercial for a parcel of land approximately 36,620 square feet in size located at 50 NW Terre View Drive (Quasi-Judicial Proceeding).

Conduct simultaneous public hearings to review and recommend action on a proposal to amend the Comprehensive Plan Map designation from Commercial to High Density Residential and revise the zoning classification from C3 General Commercial to R4 High Density Multi-Family Residential for a parcel of land approximately 18.2 acres in size located southwest of the intersection of SE Clearwater Drive and SE Bypass Drive (Quasi-Judicial Proceeding).

Conduct a discussion regarding the city’s draft Complete Streets Policy.

Elect a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson for the Commission.

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Food Science Health and Nutrition T101

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

Canceled

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

