Today
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Meeting with John and Jean Wilkinson regarding a water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.
11 a.m. — Meeting with Trixy Glasgow and Kippy Silflow regarding water right applications to Idaho Department of Water Resources.
1 p.m. — Public hearing on Latah County fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
Motion to adopt the budget.
Adopt resolution to fix and determine the amount of the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
Adopt 2019 Dollar Certification for budget request to Board of County Commissioners L-2.
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Convene.
9:05 a.m. — Non-action items.
10 a.m. — Triennial salary survey.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider recommending approval of the conceptual plan for Harvest Park.
Consider recommending approval to submit a grant request to the Walmart Foundation Community Grant Program for $2,500 to host the fourth annual Shop with a Cop event.
Consider recommending approval of the proposed funding request to apply and accept an award under Idaho’s Child Passenger Safety Grant Program in an amount not to exceed $26,000 from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
406 Southview Avenue lot division request.
Consider recommending approval of the L-2 tax certification in the aggregate amount of $7,164,617.
Open budget for fiscal year 2018-2019.
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Community Center
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
Room 102, Jennings Elementary
6:45 p.m. — Capital projects budget extension hearing.
7 p.m. — Regular agenda.
Capital projects budget extension.
Minimum basic education requirements compliance.
Highly Capable program plan for 2019-20.
Overnight trip request for Camp Grizzly Sept. 11 to 13.
Discussion items.
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
5:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
ArtFest.
Board vacancy discussion.
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled.
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
10 a.m. — Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting.
10:15 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting.
11 a.m. — Joint treasurer/auditor quarterly reports.
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., Airport Training Room
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Employee agreements.
Report: Highly capable services report.
2019-20 assessment plan.
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Review the draft Relevant Criteria and Standards documents and consider approving the documents for a proposed conditional use permit application to expand an existing recreational vehicle park at 1651 Carmichael Road in the area of city impact.
Public hearing on a legislative amendment regarding accessory dwelling units.
Review the potential changes to the mobile home and recreational vehicle park ordinances and provide staff further direction as deemed necessary.
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled.