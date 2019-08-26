Today

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Meeting with John and Jean Wilkinson regarding a water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources.

11 a.m. — Meeting with Trixy Glasgow and Kippy Silflow regarding water right applications to Idaho Department of Water Resources.

1 p.m. — Public hearing on Latah County fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.

Motion to adopt the budget.

Adopt resolution to fix and determine the amount of the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.

Adopt 2019 Dollar Certification for budget request to Board of County Commissioners L-2.

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Convene.

9:05 a.m. — Non-action items.

10 a.m. — Triennial salary survey.

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider recommending approval of the conceptual plan for Harvest Park.

Consider recommending approval to submit a grant request to the Walmart Foundation Community Grant Program for $2,500 to host the fourth annual Shop with a Cop event.

Consider recommending approval of the proposed funding request to apply and accept an award under Idaho’s Child Passenger Safety Grant Program in an amount not to exceed $26,000 from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety.

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

406 Southview Avenue lot division request.

Consider recommending approval of the L-2 tax certification in the aggregate amount of $7,164,617.

Open budget for fiscal year 2018-2019.

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Community Center

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

Room 102, Jennings Elementary

6:45 p.m. — Capital projects budget extension hearing.

7 p.m. — Regular agenda.

Capital projects budget extension.

Minimum basic education requirements compliance.

Highly Capable program plan for 2019-20.

Overnight trip request for Camp Grizzly Sept. 11 to 13.

Discussion items.

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

5:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.

ArtFest.

Board vacancy discussion.

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled.

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

10 a.m. — Disaster Services bi-monthly meeting.

10:15 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting.

11 a.m. — Joint treasurer/auditor quarterly reports.

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., Airport Training Room

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Employee agreements.

Report: Highly capable services report.

2019-20 assessment plan.

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Review the draft Relevant Criteria and Standards documents and consider approving the documents for a proposed conditional use permit application to expand an existing recreational vehicle park at 1651 Carmichael Road in the area of city impact.

Public hearing on a legislative amendment regarding accessory dwelling units.

Review the potential changes to the mobile home and recreational vehicle park ordinances and provide staff further direction as deemed necessary.

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled.

