Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions at the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session
11 a.m. — Meeting with court assistance officer
11:30 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel
1:15 p.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting
1:30 p.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene
Deputy Sheriff Association Agreement regarding automated time system
IT purchase: monitors
Request for CARES award authorization
Contract: CARES No. 20-6541C-038 Amendment A
Resolution regarding county excessive force policy
Resolution: Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan
COVID-19 updates and related decisions
Presentation: County Road Administration board certificate
2021 Annual Construction Program
Temporary road closure: Pine-City and Malden
Resolution regarding malden building inspections
Fire related decisions
11:15 a.m. — Recess
1:30 p.m. — Reconvene
2021 Budget
2:30 p.m. — Administrative Services
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Conduct a public hearing and after considering testimony, consider approving the amended fiscal 2021 fee resolution.
Consider authorizing a $150 stipend for each of the 69 pool employees for the 2020 pool season, as well as reimbursement for lifeguard certification up to $164.50 (varies by employee).
Consider adopting a resolution extending the amended public health emergency order which requires face masks to be worn until Jan. 5.
Consider extending a resolution allowing temporary expansion into Main Street rights-of-way.
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
Associated Students University of Idaho proposal to make election day a UI holiday
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Troy Library, 402 S. Main St.
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., location to be determined
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions at the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel
11:30 a.m. — Noxious Weeds Control bi-monthly meeting
11:45 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
1:15 p.m. — Executive session
Request for indigent funds
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Discussion — resolution regarding district reopening
Discussion — minimum basic education compliance
Informational item — current enrollment
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., via Zoom
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center