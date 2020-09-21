Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of access restrictions at the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session

11 a.m. — Meeting with court assistance officer

11:30 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel

1:15 p.m. — Building and Grounds regular meeting

1:30 p.m. — Consent calendar action items and approve/deny, sign and file action items

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess

10:15 a.m. — Reconvene

Deputy Sheriff Association Agreement regarding automated time system

IT purchase: monitors

Request for CARES award authorization

Contract: CARES No. 20-6541C-038 Amendment A

Resolution regarding county excessive force policy

Resolution: Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan

COVID-19 updates and related decisions

Presentation: County Road Administration board certificate

2021 Annual Construction Program

Temporary road closure: Pine-City and Malden

Resolution regarding malden building inspections

Fire related decisions

11:15 a.m. — Recess

1:30 p.m. — Reconvene

2021 Budget

2:30 p.m. — Administrative Services

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Conduct a public hearing and after considering testimony, consider approving the amended fiscal 2021 fee resolution.

Consider authorizing a $150 stipend for each of the 69 pool employees for the 2020 pool season, as well as reimbursement for lifeguard certification up to $164.50 (varies by employee).

Consider adopting a resolution extending the amended public health emergency order which requires face masks to be worn until Jan. 5.

Consider extending a resolution allowing temporary expansion into Main Street rights-of-way.

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

Associated Students University of Idaho proposal to make election day a UI holiday

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Troy Library, 402 S. Main St.

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., location to be determined

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

11 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel

11:30 a.m. — Noxious Weeds Control bi-monthly meeting

11:45 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

1:15 p.m. — Executive session

Request for indigent funds

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Discussion — resolution regarding district reopening

Discussion — minimum basic education compliance

Informational item — current enrollment

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., via Zoom

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

4:30 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center

