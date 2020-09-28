Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9:30 a.m. — Review Idaho Counties Risk Management Program insurance renewal, Shawn Sullivan

11 a.m. — Paradise Ridge Road addressing discussion

1:15 p.m. — Grant writer regular meeting, Christina Mangiapani

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m.-noon, meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/250921172

Workshop

Board of Equalization

COVID-19 update

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Troy Road right-of-way dedication

Moscow sidewalk replacement project fiscal 2020 bid results and contract award

Third Street Local Highway Safety Improvement Program utility waivers

Authorization for purchase of mask fitting machine

Report on Families First Coronavirus Response Act

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

Canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Jennings Elementary

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Tuesday

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Conditional-use permit application to expand Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, located at 420 E. Second St., in the Multiple Family Residential (R4) Zoning District.

Variance application to waive a portion of the additional off-street parking requirement for the proposed expansion of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse.

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel

n Public hearing on Transit Development Plan

n CARES Act grant expenditures

n Discussion of Central Business District trial demonstration project

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

11:30 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

3 p.m., check https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/pullman/Board.nsf/Public# for how to join

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

4:30 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the Pullman Public Schools YouTube

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

New South Moscow urban renewal district discussion

LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD

4 p.m., Robinson Park, Moscow

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building

Tags

Recommended for you