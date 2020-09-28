Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9:30 a.m. — Review Idaho Counties Risk Management Program insurance renewal, Shawn Sullivan
11 a.m. — Paradise Ridge Road addressing discussion
1:15 p.m. — Grant writer regular meeting, Christina Mangiapani
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m.-noon, meeting can be viewed at https://zoom.us/j/250921172
Workshop
Board of Equalization
COVID-19 update
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Troy Road right-of-way dedication
Moscow sidewalk replacement project fiscal 2020 bid results and contract award
Third Street Local Highway Safety Improvement Program utility waivers
Authorization for purchase of mask fitting machine
Report on Families First Coronavirus Response Act
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Jennings Elementary
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Tuesday
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Conditional-use permit application to expand Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, located at 420 E. Second St., in the Multiple Family Residential (R4) Zoning District.
Variance application to waive a portion of the additional off-street parking requirement for the proposed expansion of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse.
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the City of Pullman YouTube channel
n Public hearing on Transit Development Plan
n CARES Act grant expenditures
n Discussion of Central Business District trial demonstration project
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
11:30 a.m. — Executive session regarding personnel
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
3 p.m., check https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/pullman/Board.nsf/Public# for how to join
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
4:30 p.m., Meeting can be viewed on the Pullman Public Schools YouTube
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
New South Moscow urban renewal district discussion
LATAH COUNTY PARKS BOARD
4 p.m., Robinson Park, Moscow
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building