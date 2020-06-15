Monday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Meeting will be held virtually at zoom.us/j/250921172

COVID-19 related decisions

Update on Palouse Empire Fair

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Meeting canceled

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session – Personnel, records exempt from public disclosure

11 a.m. — Funding request by Moscow Ambulance

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

11:20 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Alliance on mental illness

11:40 a.m. — Funding request by Friendly Senior Citizens of Troy

12 p.m. — Addressing discussion

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

1 p.m. — Funding request by Latah County Search and Rescue

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

1:20 p.m. — Funding request by Latah County Emergency Medical Services

1:40 p.m. — Funding request by Partnership for Economic Prosperity

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, broadcasted on city’s YouTube channel

Public hearing on Howard Street right of way vacation

Farmers market report

Consider canceling Artwalk 2020

Consider approving the purchase and sale agreement to purchase the Haddock Building from Gritman Medical Park LLC for $875,000

Whitcom update

City COVID-19 response update

Tuesday

PULLMAN LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMITTEE

2 p.m., meeting held by conference call

Grant application to install parklets in downtown Pullman

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., meeting will be broadcast on City of Pullman’s YouTube channel

Reaney Park Pool renovation project

Authorize acceptance of Rural Business Development Grant

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., online

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

Canceled

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., Zoom link: uidaho.zoom.us/j/95410278771

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Funding request by SMART Transit

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

9:20 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Preservation Commission

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

9:40 a.m. — Funding request by Moscow Chamber of Commerce

10 a.m. — Funding request by Juliaetta-Kendrick Seniors

Meeting to be held via phone

10:20 a.m. — Budget presentation by Employee Wellness Committee

10:40 a.m. — Funding request by Board of Community Guardians

Meeting to be held via phone

11 a.m. — Funding request by Spud Hill Seniors

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

11:20 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Recovery Center

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

11:40 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Soil and Water Conservation District

Meeting to be held via phone

1:20 p.m. — Funding request by Sojourners’ Alliance

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

1:40 p.m. — Funding request by Potlatch Senior Meals

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., hearing held via teleconference and web conference

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

MOSCOW BUILDING CODE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

6 p.m., Paul Mann Building, 211 E. Second St.

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE

2 p.m., Pullman City Hall

