Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Meeting will be held virtually at zoom.us/j/250921172
COVID-19 related decisions
Update on Palouse Empire Fair
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Meeting canceled
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session – Personnel, records exempt from public disclosure
11 a.m. — Funding request by Moscow Ambulance
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
11:20 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Alliance on mental illness
11:40 a.m. — Funding request by Friendly Senior Citizens of Troy
12 p.m. — Addressing discussion
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
1 p.m. — Funding request by Latah County Search and Rescue
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
1:20 p.m. — Funding request by Latah County Emergency Medical Services
1:40 p.m. — Funding request by Partnership for Economic Prosperity
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, broadcasted on city’s YouTube channel
Public hearing on Howard Street right of way vacation
Farmers market report
Consider canceling Artwalk 2020
Consider approving the purchase and sale agreement to purchase the Haddock Building from Gritman Medical Park LLC for $875,000
Whitcom update
City COVID-19 response update
Tuesday
PULLMAN LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMITTEE
2 p.m., meeting held by conference call
Grant application to install parklets in downtown Pullman
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., meeting will be broadcast on City of Pullman’s YouTube channel
Reaney Park Pool renovation project
Authorize acceptance of Rural Business Development Grant
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., online
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
Canceled
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., Zoom link: uidaho.zoom.us/j/95410278771
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Funding request by SMART Transit
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
9:20 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Preservation Commission
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
9:40 a.m. — Funding request by Moscow Chamber of Commerce
10 a.m. — Funding request by Juliaetta-Kendrick Seniors
Meeting to be held via phone
10:20 a.m. — Budget presentation by Employee Wellness Committee
10:40 a.m. — Funding request by Board of Community Guardians
Meeting to be held via phone
11 a.m. — Funding request by Spud Hill Seniors
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
11:20 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Recovery Center
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
11:40 a.m. — Funding request by Latah Soil and Water Conservation District
Meeting to be held via phone
1:20 p.m. — Funding request by Sojourners’ Alliance
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
1:40 p.m. — Funding request by Potlatch Senior Meals
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., hearing held via teleconference and web conference
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
MOSCOW BUILDING CODE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
6 p.m., Paul Mann Building, 211 E. Second St.
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., Pullman City Hall