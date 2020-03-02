Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9:30 a.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items

10 a.m. — Civil counsel

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax

Hearing on county’s marijuana moratorium (10:30 a.m.)

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

7:30 p.m., Community Center

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Planning and Zoning Commission report

2019 weed monitoring report

Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services report

Downtown parking study request for qualifications

Phase five of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport runway realignment project and terminal design grant application approval

Investment policy resolution

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, city hall

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, city hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., city hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., city hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Regular meeting canceled

Wednesday

PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

7:30 a.m., city hall

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Executive session at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205

10:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

10:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review

11 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE

3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

4:45 p.m., Room 205, Planning and Building office, Courthouse, Moscow

Meeting will be held via teleconference

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., Hospital Conference Rooms C & D, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.

Dr. Gerald Early will discuss family medicine residency program

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, city hall

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

5:15 p.m., council chambers, city hall

Tags

Recommended for you