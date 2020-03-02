Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:30 a.m. — Consent calendar action items, approve/deny, sign and file action items
10 a.m. — Civil counsel
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Hearing on county’s marijuana moratorium (10:30 a.m.)
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
7:30 p.m., Community Center
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Planning and Zoning Commission report
2019 weed monitoring report
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services report
Downtown parking study request for qualifications
Phase five of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport runway realignment project and terminal design grant application approval
Investment policy resolution
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, city hall
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, city hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., city hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., city hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Regular meeting canceled
Wednesday
PULLMAN CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
7:30 a.m., city hall
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Executive session at Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205
10:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
10:30 a.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items and Board of County Commissioners weekly review
11 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
4:45 p.m., Room 205, Planning and Building office, Courthouse, Moscow
Meeting will be held via teleconference
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Hospital Conference Rooms C & D, 835 SE Bishop Blvd.
Dr. Gerald Early will discuss family medicine residency program
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, city hall
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., council chambers, city hall