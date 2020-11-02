Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Due to access restrictions at the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

11:00 a.m. — Grant writer regular meeting

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess

10:15 a.m. — Reconvene: 2020 grant application data for Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program; Agreement with Boost Collaborative; Contract for 2021-2022 Lobbyist Services; Contract with Local Union 690; Palouse Empire Fair and Fairgrounds 2021 fee schedule; Life Flight Group membership agreement; Notice of budget amendment No. 4; Acceptance of resignation; Appointment of Interim Health Director; COVID-19 Related updates and decision; Fire Related update decisions

10:45 a.m. — Resolution stating intent to Change Name of Hanson Road; Notice and public hearing on Hanson Road name change

11:15 a.m. — Lobbyist Pre-Session Meeting (11:15 a.m.-Potts/Kennedy)

12 p.m. — Recess

2 p.m. — Reconvenez: 2021 budget

3 p.m. — Port/County-related issues

BOVILL CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., Community Center

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

Council chambers, City Hall

7 p.m. — Farmers Market costume contest presentation; Moscow Tree Commission report; Consider accepting the Berman estate land donation subject to a conservation easement; Consider approving an ordinance amending Title 4, Chapter 3 of Moscow City Code regarding telecommunications to establish standards for small wireless facilities; Stormwater update; Recommend council approve the development of a phased planning approach for the conversion of existing city restrooms to gender-neutral restrooms; COVID-19/CARES Act update and direction.

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Virtual special city council meeting

7 p.m. — Budget workshop presentation

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., virtual

MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION

Canceled

MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Due to access restrictions at the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

9:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting; 2021 Solid Waste fees resolution

10 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting; Palouse Ice Rink update

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., teleconference/web conference

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD

6 p.m., Virtual meeting, Zoom ID 798 399 4768

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Canceled

MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION

Canceled

