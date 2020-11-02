Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Due to access restrictions at the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
11:00 a.m. — Grant writer regular meeting
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 a.m. — Reconvene: 2020 grant application data for Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program; Agreement with Boost Collaborative; Contract for 2021-2022 Lobbyist Services; Contract with Local Union 690; Palouse Empire Fair and Fairgrounds 2021 fee schedule; Life Flight Group membership agreement; Notice of budget amendment No. 4; Acceptance of resignation; Appointment of Interim Health Director; COVID-19 Related updates and decision; Fire Related update decisions
10:45 a.m. — Resolution stating intent to Change Name of Hanson Road; Notice and public hearing on Hanson Road name change
11:15 a.m. — Lobbyist Pre-Session Meeting (11:15 a.m.-Potts/Kennedy)
12 p.m. — Recess
2 p.m. — Reconvenez: 2021 budget
3 p.m. — Port/County-related issues
BOVILL CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., Community Center
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
Council chambers, City Hall
7 p.m. — Farmers Market costume contest presentation; Moscow Tree Commission report; Consider accepting the Berman estate land donation subject to a conservation easement; Consider approving an ordinance amending Title 4, Chapter 3 of Moscow City Code regarding telecommunications to establish standards for small wireless facilities; Stormwater update; Recommend council approve the development of a phased planning approach for the conversion of existing city restrooms to gender-neutral restrooms; COVID-19/CARES Act update and direction.
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Virtual special city council meeting
7 p.m. — Budget workshop presentation
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., virtual
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
Canceled
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PALOUSE PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Due to access restrictions at the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
9:30 a.m. — Solid Waste monthly meeting; 2021 Solid Waste fees resolution
10 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting; Palouse Ice Rink update
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., teleconference/web conference
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN REGIONAL HOSPITAL BOARD
6 p.m., Virtual meeting, Zoom ID 798 399 4768
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Virtual meeting
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Canceled
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
Canceled