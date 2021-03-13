Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

10:15 a.m. — Canvass the votes for the March 9 elections

11 a.m. — Request to adopt a resolution to transfer drug asset forfeiture cash from Latah County to the city of Moscow

11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172

Whitman County budget amendment

Community Development Block Grant hearing

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., check city’s website for details

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Comprehensive annual financial report presentation

Restroom facility family-friendly/gender-neutral conversion plan proposal

Consideration of resolution allowing temporary business extension into Main Street right-of-way

COVID-19 report

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, 103 Trojan Drive

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Meeting canceled

Tuesday

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

Canceled

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., Kendrick Fire Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

Meeting canceled

Wednesday

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

4 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, 103 Trojan Drive

Negotiations involving Board of Trustees and Troy Education Association

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

1:30 p.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Zoom

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., virtual meeting

Workshop of draft Pullman Comprehensive Plan

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Postponed to March 25

PULLMAN LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD

5:30 p.m., phone conference

