Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
10:15 a.m. — Canvass the votes for the March 9 elections
11 a.m. — Request to adopt a resolution to transfer drug asset forfeiture cash from Latah County to the city of Moscow
11:30 a.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., meeting can be viewed at zoom.us/j/250921172
Whitman County budget amendment
Community Development Block Grant hearing
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., check city’s website for details
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Comprehensive annual financial report presentation
Restroom facility family-friendly/gender-neutral conversion plan proposal
Consideration of resolution allowing temporary business extension into Main Street right-of-way
COVID-19 report
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, 103 Trojan Drive
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Meeting canceled
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
Noon, Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
Canceled
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., Kendrick Fire Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
6 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
Meeting canceled
Wednesday
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
4 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, 103 Trojan Drive
Negotiations involving Board of Trustees and Troy Education Association
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
1:30 p.m. — Review, discuss and comment on proposed legislation
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Zoom
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., virtual meeting
Workshop of draft Pullman Comprehensive Plan
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Postponed to March 25
PULLMAN LEOFF DISABILITY BOARD
5:30 p.m., phone conference