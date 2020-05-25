Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
Canceled because of Memorial Day
Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Meeting can be viewed via https://zoom.us/j/250921172
COVID-19 related decisions
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City of Pullman YouTube channel
Decision on a $141,337 technology upgrade for the city chambers in the new Pullman City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
Canceled
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
Canceled
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
4:30 p.m., Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St.
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
3:30 p.m., visit school district website for Zoom link
Discussion concerning interest-based bargaining with the Moscow Education Association for the 2020-21 school year
Wednesday
PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD
Meeting canceled
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
Meeting canceled
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
5 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, 103 Trojan Dr.
Negotiations meeting between board of trustees and Troy Education Association
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., visit school district website for Zoom link
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Cooperative Extension budget presentation
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
9:30 a.m. Fairgrounds budget presentation
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
10 a.m. — Information Technology Services budget presentation
10:30 a.m. — 2020 property assessments preview
11 a.m. — Latah County Sheriff budget presentation
12:30 p.m. — Civil Counsel
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
Executive session regarding personnel. Records exempt from public disclosure
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., visit troyidaho.net for details on how to call in and listen to meeting
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
Canceled
Thursday
MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Canceled
MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
Canceled