Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

Canceled because of Memorial Day

Tuesday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m., Meeting can be viewed via https://zoom.us/j/250921172

COVID-19 related decisions

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City of Pullman YouTube channel

Decision on a $141,337 technology upgrade for the city chambers in the new Pullman City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

Canceled

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

Canceled

LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

4:30 p.m., Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St.

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

3:30 p.m., visit school district website for Zoom link

Discussion concerning interest-based bargaining with the Moscow Education Association for the 2020-21 school year

Wednesday

PULLMAN-MOSCOW REGIONAL AIRPORT BOARD

Meeting canceled

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

Meeting canceled

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

5 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library, 103 Trojan Dr.

Negotiations meeting between board of trustees and Troy Education Association

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., visit school district website for Zoom link

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Cooperative Extension budget presentation

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

9:30 a.m. Fairgrounds budget presentation

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

10 a.m. — Information Technology Services budget presentation

10:30 a.m. — 2020 property assessments preview

11 a.m. — Latah County Sheriff budget presentation

12:30 p.m. — Civil Counsel

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

Executive session regarding personnel. Records exempt from public disclosure

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., visit troyidaho.net for details on how to call in and listen to meeting

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

Canceled

Thursday

MOSCOW HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Canceled

MOSCOW PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

Canceled

