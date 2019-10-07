Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8 a.m. — Site visit to the Latah Sanitation transfer station.
12 p.m. — Meeting with sheriff’s office regarding a request to adjust the fiscal year 2020 budget.
1 p.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting.
1:15 p.m. — Quarterly meeting with Aaron Freudenthal, regional coordinator for Public Defense Commission.
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Accounts payable policy
Dept of Enterprise Services — interagency agreement
Dept. of Enterprise Services — McKinstry grade audit
HIPAA professional services contract
Emergency Communication Advisory Board appointments
10:30 a.m. — Hearing: 2020 preliminary budget
11 a.m. — Palouse regional housing assessment presentation
11:30 a.m. — Award: Almota 4 project
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Consider agreement for solid waste transportation and disposal between the city of Moscow and Finley-Buttes Limited Partnership.
Receive report of revised city management structure and consider the resolution.
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
ArtFestn Board vacancies
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
Canceled.
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
All of the morning meetings of the Board of County Commissioners will be held at Bovill Family Support Center, 306 Pine St., Bovill.
Meet with Chris Tretter, area manager for the Idaho Department of Lands Ponderosa Supervisory Area (8:30 a.m.).
Parks and Recreation regular meeting — Moose Creek recreational vehicle park improvement projects discussion.
Solid Waste monthly meeting — Request to approve and sign amendment to Latah County Solid Waste collection agreement, appendix G: Schedule of reimbursement to be effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Public comment and questions for Clerk Henrianne Westberg, Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson, Assessor Rod Wakefield and Sheriff Richie Skiles.
All of the afternoon meetings of the Board of County Commissioners will be held at the Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205.
Extension bi-monthly meeting (1:30 p.m.) — Office credit card payments discussion.
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES
Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., City Hall
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Resolution on Whitman County Transportation Cooperative
Request to change WIAA districts
Minimum basic education compliance
Educational specifications for Lincoln MS renovations, expansion
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
WSU FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., T101, Food Science and Human Nutrition building
MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall