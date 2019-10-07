Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8 a.m. — Site visit to the Latah Sanitation transfer station.

12 p.m. — Meeting with sheriff’s office regarding a request to adjust the fiscal year 2020 budget.

1 p.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting.

1:15 p.m. — Quarterly meeting with Aaron Freudenthal, regional coordinator for Public Defense Commission.

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Accounts payable policy

Dept of Enterprise Services — interagency agreement

Dept. of Enterprise Services — McKinstry grade audit

HIPAA professional services contract

Emergency Communication Advisory Board appointments

10:30 a.m. — Hearing: 2020 preliminary budget

11 a.m. — Palouse regional housing assessment presentation

11:30 a.m. — Award: Almota 4 project

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Consider agreement for solid waste transportation and disposal between the city of Moscow and Finley-Buttes Limited Partnership.

Receive report of revised city management structure and consider the resolution.

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.

ArtFestn Board vacancies

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

Canceled.

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

All of the morning meetings of the Board of County Commissioners will be held at Bovill Family Support Center, 306 Pine St., Bovill.

Meet with Chris Tretter, area manager for the Idaho Department of Lands Ponderosa Supervisory Area (8:30 a.m.).

Parks and Recreation regular meeting — Moose Creek recreational vehicle park improvement projects discussion.

Solid Waste monthly meeting — Request to approve and sign amendment to Latah County Solid Waste collection agreement, appendix G: Schedule of reimbursement to be effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Public comment and questions for Clerk Henrianne Westberg, Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson, Assessor Rod Wakefield and Sheriff Richie Skiles.

All of the afternoon meetings of the Board of County Commissioners will be held at the Latah County Annex Conference Room, Suite 205.

Extension bi-monthly meeting (1:30 p.m.) — Office credit card payments discussion.

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES

Noon, Human Services Building, 1235 SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Neill Public Library, Pullman

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., City Hall

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

6:30 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Resolution on Whitman County Transportation Cooperative

Request to change WIAA districts

Minimum basic education compliance

Educational specifications for Lincoln MS renovations, expansion

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

WSU FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., T101, Food Science and Human Nutrition building

MOSCOW TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

