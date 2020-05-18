Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting
COVID-19 update and response discussion
10 a.m. — Disaster Services budget presentation
10:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting
11:30 a.m. — Meeting with Scot Buessow regarding Latah County’s protest of a water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Courthouse, Colfax
9 a.m. — Workshop
10 a.m. — Recess
10:15 p.m. — Reconvene
Whitman County Human Services Building lease agreement
Resolution - bloodborne pathogen exposure control policy
Resolution - Whitman County 2020 Multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan
McKinstrey project final decision
COVID-19-related discussion
11 a.m. — Resolution - McKiver Bridge project
Resolution - Seltice-Warner bridge project
Notice/call for bids for Steptoe area and Rosalia roads overlay project
12 p.m. — Recess
2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Convene Board of Health
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., meeting can be viewed on city’s YouTube channel
Resolution allowing Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to accept CARES Act funds
Moscow Farmers Market 2020 season fee update and proposal
Moscow Water Department building roof structural repair bid results and contract award
Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility return line emergency repair
Water Reclamation & Reuse Facility compliance update
Moscow police services facility bid award
Main Street right-of-way discussion and potential direction
COVID-19 response report
PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Tuesday
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., meeting online
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
Canceled
KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL
6 p.m., City Hall
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
Canceled
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9 a.m. — Executive Session
Records exempt from public disclosure (request for indigent funds)
9:30 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
Executive session – Records exempt from public disclosure
10:30 a.m. — Prosecuting Attorney budget presentation
11 a.m. — Planning and Building budget presentation
Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams
11:30 a.m. — Treasurer/Tax Collector budget presentation
1:15 p.m. — Probation Services budget presentation
1:45 p.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items
Discussion and decision regarding bids received for the courthouse plaster and window project
UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD
4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway
KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library
PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION
7:30 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., meeting broadcasted
Request for amendment to the schedule of performance for the Sixth and Jackson streets property
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., meeting online