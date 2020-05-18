Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Elected officials and department heads monthly meeting

COVID-19 update and response discussion

10 a.m. — Disaster Services budget presentation

10:30 a.m. — Building and Grounds bi-weekly meeting

11:30 a.m. — Meeting with Scot Buessow regarding Latah County’s protest of a water right application to Idaho Department of Water Resources

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Courthouse, Colfax

9 a.m. — Workshop

10 a.m. — Recess

10:15 p.m. — Reconvene

Whitman County Human Services Building lease agreement

Resolution - bloodborne pathogen exposure control policy

Resolution - Whitman County 2020 Multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan

McKinstrey project final decision

COVID-19-related discussion

11 a.m. — Resolution - McKiver Bridge project

Resolution - Seltice-Warner bridge project

Notice/call for bids for Steptoe area and Rosalia roads overlay project

12 p.m. — Recess

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Convene Board of Health

COLFAX CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., meeting can be viewed on city’s YouTube channel

Resolution allowing Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to accept CARES Act funds

Moscow Farmers Market 2020 season fee update and proposal

Moscow Water Department building roof structural repair bid results and contract award

Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility return line emergency repair

Water Reclamation & Reuse Facility compliance update

Moscow police services facility bid award

Main Street right-of-way discussion and potential direction

COVID-19 response report

PULLMAN BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Tuesday

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., meeting online

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

Canceled

KENDRICK CITY COUNCIL

6 p.m., City Hall

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

Canceled

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

9 a.m. — Executive Session

Records exempt from public disclosure (request for indigent funds)

9:30 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

Executive session – Records exempt from public disclosure

10:30 a.m. — Prosecuting Attorney budget presentation

11 a.m. — Planning and Building budget presentation

Meeting to be held via Microsoft Teams

11:30 a.m. — Treasurer/Tax Collector budget presentation

1:15 p.m. — Probation Services budget presentation

1:45 p.m. — Approve/deny, sign and file action items

Discussion and decision regarding bids received for the courthouse plaster and window project

UNIONTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION BOARD

4:30 p.m., Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway

KENDRICK SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Kendrick High School Library

PULLMAN PLANNING COMMISSION

7:30 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., meeting broadcasted

Request for amendment to the schedule of performance for the Sixth and Jackson streets property

PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE

2 p.m., meeting online

Tags

Recommended for you