Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Latah County offices closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m., Courthouse, Colfax
Hearing on marijuana moratorium (10:30 a.m.)
Ordinance regarding affordable and supportive housing (11:15 a.m.)
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Farmers Market Commission report, including economic impact of the market
Public hearing: Open budget for fiscal year 2019
Stormwater permit and utility study update
Consider approving the conceptual plan for Harvest Park
Consider approving the L2 tax certification in the aggregate amount of $7,164,617
MOSCOW TREE COMMISSION
5 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW FARMERS MARKET COMMISSION
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
LATAH COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Discussion of zoning along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow
Potential future land use ordinance modifications, changes from Sterling
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
COLFAX CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Resolution approving final plat of Paradise Hills subdivision
Motion to accept donation of Book Mobile as permanent installment of city’s art collection
Discussion on the Harvest Drive speed limit and traffic calming
Wednesday
LAWSON GARDENS COMMITTEE
3:30 p.m., Lawson Gardens, Pullman
WHITMAN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Public Service Building, Colfax
Update on St. John Hardware and Implement conditional use permit in North Pullman-Moscow Corridor District
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
9:15 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
11 a.m. — Request by Amber DeMoss to set up Outside the Box food trailer at the Latah County Courthouse
1:15 p.m. — Meeting with Public Defense Commission Regional Coordinator Aaron Freudenthal
1:45 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
MOSCOW FAIR AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMISSION
5:15 p.m., Paul Mann Building