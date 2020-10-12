Monday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Ordinance amending city code to establish standards for small wireless facilities

Construction project update

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Compensation and benefit structure personnel policies

Winter event update

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., Virtual meeting

Reimagining Public Safety in Pullman virtual summit

Police department update

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m. District Office board room and by video conference

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library

UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION

7 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE

7:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

Consider and take action on the nomination of Glenn Horner House located at 1040 NE Creston Lane to Pullman Register of Historic Places

Consider and take action on the nomination of the Osburn House located at 635 NE Illinois Street to Pullman Register of Historic Places

Tuesday

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., Virtual meeting

Utility box wrap

Black Lives Matter mural

MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION

5 p.m., Zoom meeting

MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION

Canceled

ALBION TOWN COUNCIL

7 p.m., Town Hall

JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Canceled

Wednesday

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.

9 a.m. — Extension bi-monthly meeting

9:20 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting

9:40 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting

10 a.m. — Civil Counsel

Executive session

1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review

Paradise Ridge Road addressing discussion and decision

Animal damage control survey results discussion

MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE

9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.

Canceled

WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD

Noon, Zoom meeting

NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD

3 p.m., Virtual meeting

TROY CITY COUNCIL

5 p.m., To access the meeting, dial (701) 802-5321. Access code is 7923232.

UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL

6 p.m., Town Hall

PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD

6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School

Minimum basic education compliance

Declaration of surplus property

Discussion — stages of reopening

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.

MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Thursday

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

Canceled

Recommended for you