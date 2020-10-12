Monday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Ordinance amending city code to establish standards for small wireless facilities
Construction project update
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Compensation and benefit structure personnel policies
Winter event update
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., Virtual meeting
Reimagining Public Safety in Pullman virtual summit
Police department update
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m. District Office board room and by video conference
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Troy Elementary School Library
UNIONTOWN PLANNING COMMISSION
7 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE
7:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
Consider and take action on the nomination of Glenn Horner House located at 1040 NE Creston Lane to Pullman Register of Historic Places
Consider and take action on the nomination of the Osburn House located at 635 NE Illinois Street to Pullman Register of Historic Places
Tuesday
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Zoom meeting
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., Virtual meeting
Utility box wrap
Black Lives Matter mural
MOSCOW ARTS COMMISSION
5 p.m., Zoom meeting
MOSCOW PATHWAYS COMMISSION
Canceled
ALBION TOWN COUNCIL
7 p.m., Town Hall
JULIAETTA CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PALOUSE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Canceled
Wednesday
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Because of access restrictions to the Latah County Courthouse, call (208) 883-7208 or email clerkbocc@latah.id.us to participate.
9 a.m. — Extension bi-monthly meeting
9:20 a.m. — Planning and Building monthly meeting
9:40 a.m. — Information Technology Services monthly meeting
10 a.m. — Civil Counsel
Executive session
1 p.m. — Board of County Commissioners weekly review
Paradise Ridge Road addressing discussion and decision
Animal damage control survey results discussion
MOSCOW BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
5:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
PULLMAN CEMETERY COMMITTEE
9 a.m., Pioneer Center, 240 SE Dexter St.
Canceled
WHITMAN COUNTY DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES BOARD
Noon, Zoom meeting
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD
3 p.m., Virtual meeting
TROY CITY COUNCIL
5 p.m., To access the meeting, dial (701) 802-5321. Access code is 7923232.
UNIONTOWN TOWN COUNCIL
6 p.m., Town Hall
PULLMAN SCHOOL BOARD
6:30 p.m., Community Room, High School
Minimum basic education compliance
Declaration of surplus property
Discussion — stages of reopening
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Elementary IEN Room, 330 W. Ash St.
MOSCOW PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
7 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Thursday
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
Canceled