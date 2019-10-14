Monday

WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax

Workshop

PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:30 p.m., City Hall

Firearms law presentation

PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

Regular meeting has been canceled

COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Room 102, Jennings Elementary

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE

3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Public meeting: Proposed lot division at 933 E. Seventh St.

Moscow crisis center presentation

Latah Recovery Community Center funding request of $10,000

Report on Idaho Rural Water Association apprenticeship program agreement

MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE

4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

TROY SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., Troy High School Library

GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD

6 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016

Tuesday

PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

Presentation on House Bill 1406

Public hearing for 2020 revenue sources and property tax levy

Resolution accepting grant for Pullman Transit

Resolution on agreement between Design West and Pullman for transit building upgrades

Resolution on agreement for Retreat at Pullman LLC to buy land for a city water tank

Discussion on city communications with the public

PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION

6:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.

SMART TRANSIT BOARD

11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE

3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge

GENESEE CITY COUNCIL

7 p.m., City Hall

MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall

Wednesday

MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD

7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.

LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

8 a.m. — Meet with George Brown of the Idaho State Tax Commission.

8:15 a.m. — Meeting with affected taxing districts, urban renewal agencies, and the Idaho Department of Commerce to consider adoption of a resolution for granting Strada Idaho Holdings, Inc. a property tax exemption on certain parcel numbers.

9:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting

10:45 a.m. — Quarterly jail inspection

LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION

5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow

Public hearings:

A request for a variance 50-foot setback in lieu of 60 feet from the centerline of the public right of way at 4919 Lenville Road outside Moscow in the Rural Residential zone.

A rezone of an approximately 2.35-acre parcel on Mill Road outside Moscow from Agriculture/Forestry to Industrial.

A rezone of an approximately 29.2-acre parcel on Chaney and Rothwell roads outside Viola from Agriculture/Forestry to Rural Residential.

Thursday

PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE

2 p.m., Pullman City Hall Conference Room

MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY

7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall

Canceled

