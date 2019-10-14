Monday
WHITMAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
9 a.m. Courthouse, Colfax
Workshop
PULLMAN POLICE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:30 p.m., City Hall
Firearms law presentation
PULLMAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION
Regular meeting has been canceled
COLFAX SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Room 102, Jennings Elementary
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Latah County offices will be closed in observance of Columbus Day.
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS/FINANCE COMMITTEE
3 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Public meeting: Proposed lot division at 933 E. Seventh St.
Moscow crisis center presentation
Latah Recovery Community Center funding request of $10,000
Report on Idaho Rural Water Association apprenticeship program agreement
MOSCOW CITY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE
4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled
POTLATCH CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
TROY SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., Troy High School Library
GENESEE SCHOOL BOARD
6 p.m., Genesee School, Room 016
Tuesday
PULLMAN CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
Presentation on House Bill 1406
Public hearing for 2020 revenue sources and property tax levy
Resolution accepting grant for Pullman Transit
Resolution on agreement between Design West and Pullman for transit building upgrades
Resolution on agreement for Retreat at Pullman LLC to buy land for a city water tank
Discussion on city communications with the public
PULLMAN ARTS COMMISSION
6:30 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
SMART TRANSIT BOARD
11:30 a.m., Intermodal Transit Center, Moscow
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO FACULTY SENATE
3:30 p.m., Paul J. Joyce Faculty-Staff Lounge
GENESEE CITY COUNCIL
7 p.m., City Hall
MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
4 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
MOSCOW SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION
7:15 p.m., mayor’s conference room, City Hall
Wednesday
MOSCOW SCHOOL BOARD
7 p.m., District Office, 650 N. Cleveland St.
LATAH COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
8 a.m. — Meet with George Brown of the Idaho State Tax Commission.
8:15 a.m. — Meeting with affected taxing districts, urban renewal agencies, and the Idaho Department of Commerce to consider adoption of a resolution for granting Strada Idaho Holdings, Inc. a property tax exemption on certain parcel numbers.
9:30 a.m. — Fairgrounds monthly meeting
10:45 a.m. — Quarterly jail inspection
LATAH COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION
5:30 p.m., Room 2B, Courthouse, Moscow
Public hearings:
A request for a variance 50-foot setback in lieu of 60 feet from the centerline of the public right of way at 4919 Lenville Road outside Moscow in the Rural Residential zone.
A rezone of an approximately 2.35-acre parcel on Mill Road outside Moscow from Agriculture/Forestry to Industrial.
A rezone of an approximately 29.2-acre parcel on Chaney and Rothwell roads outside Viola from Agriculture/Forestry to Rural Residential.
Thursday
PALOUSE BASIN AQUIFER COMMITTEE
2 p.m., Pullman City Hall Conference Room
MOSCOW URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
7 a.m., council chambers, City Hall
Canceled