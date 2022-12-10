Memorable moments from youth services

Ritter

Let’s celebrate the year gone by with a look at Neill Public Library’s youth services department’s most memorable moments and a look ahead at what is in store. Here are some of our most popular programs and youth services improvements for 2022.

In January 2022, it was still being determined whether the in-person summer reading program would occur. In March, the decision was made to move forward with in-person programming, and through a whirlwind of planning and grit, we made the program possible. More than 60 programs and activities were planned, including bringing performers such as the Reptile Man, magician Jeff Evans, and musician Erica Herman to the library. More than 300 popsicles were given out on our patio, a sailboat docked at the library as part of our summer reading kickoff, stories were read, crafts were made, and music was danced to — we even turned the library into a virtual reality gaming center for the day.

We had the opportunity to collaborate with wonderful local agencies; Palouse Conservation District helped clean our streams, Palouse Discovery Science Center put on a bubble party, and Studio 509 made exciting grab-and-go art activities. We were also lucky to have storytime guest readers, including Pullman Mayor Glen Johnson, Pullman City Council members, Pullman police officers, Pullman firefighters and Pullman maintenance and operations staff. We had a wonderful summer of reading and connecting.

