Troy 4-H Club members joined Troy Historical Society members for a picture at the Burnt Ridge Cemetery on Thursday before putting flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day. The Troy Historical Society organized theevent and supplied the flags for 214 veteran graves in seven rural cemeteries in the Troy Cemetery District in Latah County. The Historical Society provided flags for veterans of both sides of the Civil War all the way up to current military service in the cemeteries. The cemeteries are Bethany, Bethel, Beulah, Burnt Ridge, Little Bear Ridge, Spencer and Wild Rose. The photo was submitted to Inland360.com by Karen Purtee.
