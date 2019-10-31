Two men were cited for suspicion of third-degree theft after allegedly stealing pumpkins and fleeing from police Tuesday night in Pullman.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said an officer saw a suspicious car parked in the old Shopko parking lot around 11:30 p.m.
As the officer approached the car, the car allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.
Police later tracked down the car and stopped it. After talking to the driver and passenger, the officer determined they allegedly stole pumpkins from Safeway.
Jamil Fields, 23, was issued a citation for third-degree theft and reckless driving. Blake Stoltenberg, 21, was cited for third-degree theft.
Opgenorth said there was also an unloaded shotgun in the vehicle, but it did not violate any laws.