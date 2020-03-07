Because of concern about the coronavirus spread, the Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness meeting set for Sunday at Pullman Regional Hospital with Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins has been postponed. Jenkins will present at the May meeting.
