Merry Cellars Winery in Pullman has set its sights on expanding in the same city it started.
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners on Thursday approved the sale of a lot in the Pullman Industrial Park that will be the site of a new Merry Cellars Winery facility. The lot, which is adjacent to the current winery on Henley Court, was sold for $345,000.
Commissioner Tom Kammerzell praised the winery for choosing to stay in the county to expand its business.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “That’s why we do this — create jobs and economic growth.”
Merry Cellars Winery Owner Patrick Merry said he will announce more information about the new facility next week, but said Thursday that the business will break ground at the new site this summer. Merry Cellars launched in 2004.
According to a news release from the Port of Whitman County, the winery plans to develop a 16,000-square-foot building for wine production, aging, storage and sales.
“I think this is consistent with our mission and this is a local business that began in our community, and has been a part of our tenant portfolio and our incubator space as it was originally conceived, and is now ready to go out and expand,” said Commissioner Kristine Meyer. “So, I’m in full support.”
The Port of Whitman County held a public hearing Thursday regarding the lot sale but there were no comments.
The Pullman Industrial Park is home to several businesses including Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
