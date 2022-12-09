The large tree that is the centerpiece of Moscow’s Friendship Square during the holiday season was decorated with more than just festive Christmas lights Thursday during the annual Light Up the Season Parade.
It was adorned with heartfelt messages written by community members to honor the four victims of the Nov. 13 murders near the University of Idaho campus: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.
Roger Rowley, executive director of Moscow Contemporary, said the downtown art gallery partnered with the City of Moscow to give people supplies to pen their thoughts, prayers, ideas and sentiments. Those messages were then stapled to a bow and placed on the tree in Friendship Square. People could also place a yellow rose at the tree as an alternative.
Pullman resident Dan Brown shared his message for the victims’ loved ones.
“To the families of Kaylee, Madison, Xana and Ethan, we mourn with you,” he wrote. “We pray you can find peace in this difficult time. I hope our tree honors your loved ones and their memory.”
As the father of a recent UI graduate, he felt compelled to show his support to the victims’ families through a written message.
Brown is also the owner of Breezy Trees Farm in Pullman, the business that donated the Friendship Square tree. He wanted to see his tree light up the dark winter sky during the annual tree lighting at the parade.
As a member of the Palouse community, Brown said he hoped the murderer is found quickly so “peace and calm can return to the area.”
Moscow resident Melissa Tholstrup said the past weeks have been unnerving since the deaths of Goncalves, Mogen, Chapin and Kernodle.
She said Thursday’s Christmas celebration took on greater meaning this year because of the tragedy. The community needed an uplifting event like the parade “because everybody’s gone through a lot with this tragedy,” Tholstrup said.
She and her brother Jim Carlson both wrote messages for the tree. Carlson said the murders were a “violation of our whole university, of our whole community.”
“We need to keep it front and center until they find the person that’s done this evil thing,” he said.
Both of them had a simple message before they left Moscow Contemporary on Thursday. They urged people to stay “Vandal strong” and keep the victims’ families in their prayers.
“I can’t imagine what this is like for them,” Carlson said.
On Wednesday, Moscow Police asked the public to help them locate the owner of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the King Road crime scene around the time of the murders Nov. 13.
Because of the volume of calls with tips and leads regarding the vehicle, the police tip line is now directed to an FBI call center.
“The global call center has the resources to take those calls, categorize them, and send them on to investigators so they can utilize those tips in the investigation,” Moscow Police Department stated in a Thursday news release.
No suspects have been identified as of Thursday.