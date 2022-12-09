The large tree that is the centerpiece of Moscow’s Friendship Square during the holiday season was decorated with more than just festive Christmas lights Thursday during the annual Light Up the Season Parade.

It was adorned with heartfelt messages written by community members to honor the four victims of the Nov. 13 murders near the University of Idaho campus: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Roger Rowley, executive director of Moscow Contemporary, said the downtown art gallery partnered with the City of Moscow to give people supplies to pen their thoughts, prayers, ideas and sentiments. Those messages were then stapled to a bow and placed on the tree in Friendship Square. People could also place a yellow rose at the tree as an alternative.

