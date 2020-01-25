The Meter Foundation is accepting applications for its first round of charitable donations.
Formed in 2019, the Meter Foundation seeks to support nonprofit organizations by providing financial assistance and volunteers to fight the effects of poverty, promote education and improve the quality of life in local communities. The Foundation seeks to leverage Meter employee volunteer labor and technical skills in addition to providing traditional financial support.
Application deadline is Feb. 21. Applications and additional information can be found at: meterfoundation.org.