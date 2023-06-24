Mexico’s role muddy in Idaho fentanyl trade

Hurwit

From hearing some Idaho officials discuss the fentanyl crisis in the state, those with poor geography skills may think the Gem State borders Mexico.

Although the border is more than 900 miles away, when it comes to fentanyl distribution in Idaho, Mexico does play a huge role — but not always in the way it’s depicted.

Earlier this month, Idaho Gov. Brad Little traveled to the southern Texas border to attend a security briefing in which he and other governors received intelligence about illegal immigration in relation to the potent and deadly drug.

