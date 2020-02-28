The Moscow High School baseball team will have a “Wing Party” fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Breakfast Club in downtown Moscow.
The benefit dinner will support the baseball program, which will send its varsity team to the Boise area in late March to compete in the annual Buck’s Bag Spring Classic, a tournament featuring 36 teams from across the region.
The dinner will include chicken wings prepared by Breakfast Club chef Michael Gleixner and feature Irish Spike’s and Vandal Pepper hot sauces.
There also will be dessert and a silent auction, with prizes donated by supporters and area businesses.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at shortened link bit.ly/3ae4EDg.