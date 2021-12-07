MHS cheer in Hawaii

Members of the Moscow High School cheerleading squad are in Hawaii this week preparing to march in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade. The parade will can be seen at 8 p.m. PST via livestream at pearlharborparade.org/home. Pictured left to right are Natalee Rod, Emma Blankenship, Colby Bontrager, Eli Broux, Emma Abrams, Claire Lepiten and Icelynn Bird.

