MHS Class of 1957

The Moscow High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th reunion in June. The class has had five reunions since their 20th reunion back in 1977, according to Nadine Morton, who submitted this image. Pictured are: front — Judy Stubbs Marineau; second row (l-r) — Lois Dunham Damery, Nancy Carter, Don Schwartz, Jo Anne O’Donnell, Patsy Rogers Mosman, Mert Thompson; third row (l-r) — Joyce Walker Nelsen, Nadine Adsley Morton, Jim McBride, Irv Johnson, Gordon Williams; and back row (l-r) — Dean Windham, Frank Nearing, Bruce Oakes, John Mosman, Marge Snyder McLaughlin, Jim Graue, and Larry Parberry. Not pictured is Antoinette Botsford.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Third WSU police official is reassigned during recent investigation
- Human drama at the animal shelter
- Driver severely injured after vehicle rollover on Highway 195
- Four names to be added to Pullman Walk of Fame
- UPDATED AT 3:32 P.M.: Residents of eastern Washington town of Lind told to leave because of wildfire; 10 homes lost
- Moscow gets chance to party with police
- Shaping more than just clay
- Report of monkeypox infection in Whitman County quickly retracted
- The elephant in the room
- Several road projects progressing in Pullman