MHS Class of 1982 Reunion

The Moscow High School Class of 1982 enjoyed its 40th reunion July 9 at the Latah County Fairgrounds. The former Bears spent the day touring ICCU Arena, visiting the Moscow Farmers Market, touring their old high school, and enjoying live music and refreshments provided by Rants & Raves at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Photo submitted by Brett Hogaboam.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- UPDATED AT 4:27 P.M.: WSU investigating misconduct allegations in university's police department
- Latah County lawsuit against Idaho Tax Commission continues
- WSU looking into misconduct allegations at cop shop
- Proposed Pullman co-op looking for a home
- Idaho GOP poised to reject 2020 election results
- COVID-19 deaths reported in Whitman County for first time since early March
- Pullman rock quarry, e-scooters on agenda
- Rendezvous in the Park reaches milestone
- ‘I would go through any door with him’
- Commission votes yes on cougars, no on bears
Your guide to the best businesses in the region