The Friends of Phillips Farm will host a Native Bee Box Workshop 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Phillips Farm County Park on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow.
Participants will make native bee boxes to be placed at the Wetlands Restoration site at the park, and make their own native bee boxes to take home.
Members of the Moscow High School Environmental Club will conduct the workshop. Club member Nicole Xiao will teach participants about the importance of native pollinators on the Palouse.
The workshop is part of the Great Outdoor Program, supported by funds from Moscow Giving Circle, Latah County Community Foundation and Ecology Project International.