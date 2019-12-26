Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.