For 10 years, Moscow High School students have taken on the responsibility of organizing a free holiday meal for the community at the 1912 Center.
This year, it is Kira Vierling’s turn.
The MHS junior has rounded up nearly 30 volunteers, including members of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse and a few of her fellow students, to organize the community dinner at 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Vierling said the dinner is available to anyone, including those who may be in need of a free meal this time of year.
“People who don’t have food can get a higher-class dining experience with people that they love,” she said.
Vierling said she has shopped for loads of potatoes, 200 servings of dinner rolls, gallons of eggnog, as well as turkey, ham, stuffing and other holiday fixings.
A school fund was set up to pay for the meal. Any leftover food will be donated to a food bank, Vierling said.
On Monday, she took time out of her holiday vacation from school to post flyers in Moscow advertising the event. She said about 120 people came to the dinner last year, but the number often fluctuates year to year. She has heard of 200 people attending the event before.
Vierling said she accepted the challenge of organizing the event because she liked the idea of bringing people together in a way that does not happen frequently. She said generosity is important throughought the year, but especially during the holiday season.
Vierling said she hopes the people that come to the event get from it “the feeling that the Moscow community can be brought together during this time of year.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.