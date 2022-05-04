Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans received the highest average score after a survey from Idaho State Bar members regarding candidates running for the 2nd District Judge position.
Evans, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and retired judge John Bradbury are also running for Jay Gaskill’s open seat after his retirement.
Between April 11-22, 109 Idaho attorneys and judges responded to the survey and were asked to rate the candidates only if they had personal or professional experience with the candidate. Candidates were rated on categories of integrity and independence, knowledge and understanding of the law, judicial temperament and demeanor, and legal ability and experience.
Evans received 66 responses and had the highest average score at 3.67. Her highest category was in integrity and independence at an average of 3.76 and her lowest category was knowledge and understanding of the law at an average of 3.56.
Coleman received the next highest score at an average score of 2.49 with 35 responses. He tied his two highest average scores with 2.57 in the categories of judicial temperament and demeano,r as well as legal ability and experience. His lowest average score was 2.31 in the category of integrity and independence.
Bradbury received the lowest score with an average of 2.39 from 58 and 59 responses — two categories received 58 responses and two received 59. His highest category score was knowledge and understanding of the law at an average of 2.71 and his lowest score was in the category of judicial temperament and demeanor at an average of 1.88.
The Idaho State Bar doesn’t interpret or express any opinion about the results and makes no endorsement on candidates.